newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Tasmania JackJumpers have had their road to the NBL finals mapped out after the league released the remaining fixtures for the season. The JackJumpers are aiming to secure finals in their debut season, which they took a major step towards by defeating Cairns 85-69 at the Cairns Convention Centre on Friday. The JackJumpers will welcome the Taipans to Hobart on April 8 as part of round 19 which follows a game in front of the JackJumpers' faithful against the Sydney Kings on April 3. READ MORE: Huge honour as rower celebrates 50 years in spor It is not all about home comforts for Tasmania with the JackJumpers starting round 17 and 18 on the road to Perth Wildcats then the Brisbane Bullets before facing Jack McVeigh's old side the 36ers in Adelaide. The New Zealand Breakers will make Hobart their home on April 15 against Scott Roth's side before the JackJumpers head to Melbourne to face title contenders South East Melbourne Phoenix on April 17. Tasmania will conclude their first-ever roster season at home against another top-four side in Melbourne United, which will be led by Launceston-born Chris Goulding. "There are some tough road trips in the remaining rounds but we know we've got a strong, resilient group that thrive on these challenges," Tasmania JackJumpers chief executive Simon Brookhouse said. There's a real belief that we can make finals in our inaugural season." 17 Thursday, March 24 2022 Perth Wildcats v Tasmania JackJumpers (away) 9:30pm Saturday, March 26 2022 Brisbane Bullets v Tasmania JackJumpers (away) Nissan Arena 5:30pm 18 Friday, April 1 2022 Adelaide 36ers v Tasmania JackJumpers (away) 7:30pm 18 Sunday, April 3 2022 Tasmania JackJumpers v Sydney Kings (home) 1:00pm 19 Friday, April 8 2022 Tasmania JackJumpers v Cairns Taipans (home) 7:30pm 20 Friday, April 15 2022 New Zealand Breakers v Tasmania JackJumpers (away) MyState Bank Arena 7:30pm 20 Sunday, April 17 2022 South East Melbourne v Tasmania JackJumpers at John Cain Arena 1:00pm 21 Saturday, April 23 2022 Tasmania JackJumpers v Melbourne United (home game) 5:30pm Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/a271db1d-28f8-49a9-9a27-00ce4e4bce07.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg