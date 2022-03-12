sport, local-sport,

Classic car enthusiast Chris Edwards was over the moon to take others for a spin in his rare Bugatti replica for Longford Motorama on Saturday. "I took a Queensland chap around and you could see the smile on his face from a mile away when he got out of the car," he said. "It's a pretty unique experience for people to ride in these things." Motorama celebrates the Longford racing circuit which hosted the Australian Grand Prix in 1959 and 1965. The approximately seven-kilometre track was used from 1953 to 1968 and was originally for motorcycles before it hosted car racing. READ MORE: Clarkson: Tassie youngsters are future of would-be team For the first time on Saturday, it featured a demonstration event with motorbikes and cars cruising around Symmons Plains. Punters had the chance to ride in one of the classic vehicles and proceeds from the day went to Cancer Council Tasmania. Hobart-based Edwards brought his Bugatti Type 35B Pur Sang (Argentina). He was thrilled to be part of the new Symmons Plains component of the event. "It's a particularly good concept, a great way to raise money and it's turned out to be quite popular," he said. "In the previous event, we brought different cars to, they didn't have anything like that. And really people just paid to come in and look at the cars where they were, which raised some money but nothing like this." It was the first time he had run his Bugatti at Symmons. "Bugatti built this model between '24 and 1930," he said. "They won well over 1000 races in their day for that particular model, no (Formula) racecar today has ever matched that. They're quite good in that respect. "They were very fast cars and still are. It's nought to 60 time now is about 6.4 seconds and it does 125 miles an hour." He added that about 100 years ago, the Bugatti weighed 730 kilograms and was powered by a 150 horsepower and a supercharged 2.3 litre straight-eight engine. Edwards explained Melbourne's Lyndon Duckett was in a Bugatti in Longford in 1955. He got the car, which came from Sydney, in 2017 and since then has given it a spin in events such as the Vintage Sports Car Club of Victoria's alpine rally which was actually held near Scottsdale. He said the car was assembled in about 2008. "What happens with these cars generally is the Pur Sang team build them," he said. "And they pull them apart and put them in containers and then ship them to wherever they're going to be sold and then they send their people out to put them back together again. "And that's what happened with this one in Sydney." Edwards sought out a Bugatti expert in Ballarat who helped get the car running smoothly. So what fascinated Edwards about the Bugatti? "I've was always very interested in pre-war cars," he said. "One of the things about the Bugatti is I guess a lot of people would like to have one and the problem today is the type 35B, the original ones sell for two or $3 million each and they're not many of them left anyway and they rarely are used." Motorama committee member Barry Oliver said the new demonstration event was a success. "We found with previous events, while they were great in themselves, that having a static display on the Village Green, while it's fantastic, and a parade through the street, we felt that we wanted to go one step further, we wanted to give people the opportunity to actually see and and hear the car's running," he said. Oliver said he had vivid memories of his first Longford circuit experience. "In 1955, I was 11 and my father took me to Longford," he said. "I was just totally fascinated. It just blew me away and bear in mind that for most of the years it was a two-plus-four meeting so motorcycles and cars. "That started my passion for the sport and it's been with me ever since. "Even to the extent about two months after that meeting in Longford, there was a magazine which came out called Modern Motor. And I spent my pocket money to buy it because it had a report on that meeting in 1955. I've still got that magazine." Oliver explained 22 international drivers took on the Longford circuit from 1960 to 1968 after being inspired by Sir Jack Brabham. "He started it off in 1960. He came out to Australia and went to a number of race meetings," Oliver said. "At that stage he was a dual world champion. "He'd won (the Grand Prix) in '59 and '60. So he came out with his Cooper-Climax and raced against the Australians. "But that really started this whole idea of drivers coming to the country to race because when you think about it, their season was over. "This was the middle of winter in Europe. They had nothing to do. There is entertainment, such as car displays, at Longford Village Green and the town's main street on Sunday from 10 to 4pm.

