Precious memories and stories were shared on Friday as Scotch College's 1967 tennis state champions reunited. Led by Peter Gatenby, the team featured his younger brother David as well as Rod Stone and Scott Marshall, defeating Hutchins 4-2 after splitting the title with St Virgil's in '66. "We won quite convincingly when you look at the scorecard, it never seems to be convincing when you're out there but it turned out that way," Gatenby said. "Rod Stone's singles match went for ages, he eventually got up and won and that was a huge win to win that match." READ MORE: Night matches to kickstart season as NTFA release fixtures Stone's singles saw him defeat John Watson 6-2 5-6 7-5, with Peter Gatenby and Marshall winning their singles contests in straight sets, while David went down to former MLC Jim Wilkinson. The Gatenby brothers exacted revenge over Wilkinson in the doubles, defeating him and Anthony Arnold 6-3 6-0 while Marshall and Stone lost in three sets. The consecutive titles became three in a row in 1968, when Peter Gatenby and Stone were replaced by Lachlan Wright and Hugh Houston, with Gatenby predicting it the previous year. "We feel that next year, with four members of the first and second teams returning, Scotch will have a great chance at retaining the coveted state premiership," he wrote in a school publication. Despite the wins, he was quick to downplay the side's abilities. "If you described us as tennis players in today's standards, we were just plodders but we seemed to always be able to get the ball back," Gatenby said. "We didn't have a lot of big shots on us, none of us did, but we were good competitors and the four of us were all the same. READ MORE: World Cup 2023: Tasmania to welcome FIFA delegation to decide on home base status "David had only just turned 14 in that first year, so he was very young but if you look at his results as a 14-year-old, I didn't really realise how outstanding he'd done." Cricket and football proved to be the main sports for the team, with the Gatenby brothers playing for Tasmania in the former, Marshall training with VFL side Carlton and Stone playing in Victoria and Queensland.

