Tasmania is continuing to push for a role in the upcoming women's World Cup albeit a unique role from what some may expect. Football Tasmania launched a extensive promotional campaign featuring several videos in its bid to see Tasmania secure a role as a base camp for the major sporting event. "Our strong view is that if Tasmania is not part of the women's World Cup through the base camps then it is a very significant missed opportunity," Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley said. "Our view also is why wouldn't you come to Tasmania, we have so much to offer as a state and as our regions." Since UTAS Stadium was cut from the list of potential match venues for the tournament in April, the push to be a base camp for visiting nations has grown. As part of the plan, the state government committed $3 million to both Lightwood Park, Kingborough, and Devonport's Valley Road, with $2.5 million for Launceston's Churchill Park and $1.5 million for Birch Avenue to improve the facilities. A delegation from FIFA to assess the facilities as potential home bases for competing nations is expected to be in the state later this month or early April. "The discussions have been very positive, we've had a number of calls with FIFA, we've shared these videos with them, we've shared other information as the works have progressed," Bulkeley said. "It's a massive opportunity for [a] team or teams who base themselves here for several weeks, we have all of the media contingent, they bring their supporters and obviously the team themselves and it's an opportunity for our players to see the best up close and personal." READ MORE: NTFA release fixtures for 2022 Being named as a base camp by FIFA would potentially enable the state to see some pre-tournament fixtures as teams ramp up their preparations for the World Cup. "The women's World Cup is the single biggest women's sporting event in the world and I think it's now the third-biggest sporting event so this is a massive event," Bulkeley said. A decision on base camp options is expected by April 30.

