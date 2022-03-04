Night matches to kickstart season as NTFA release fixtures

newsletters, football-list,

A trio of night matches will kick of the NTFA men's premier division this season, with all of the association's fixtures announced on Friday. Scottsdale will host Rocherlea, Longford travel to Bridgenorth and George Town host reigning premiers Bracknell in a jam-packed round one under lights. All four senior rosters - men's and women's premier division and division one - kick off on April 2, with the women's competition branching into the two divisions for the first time. Launceston, Old Launcestonians, Old Scotch, Hillwood, Scottsdale and Bridgenorth make up the premier division, while division one features South Launceston, Evandale, George Town, Longford, Meander Valley and Deloraine. As the top-flight grand final returned to UTAS Stadium last year for the first time in a decade, both the premier division and division one grand finals will be played at the home of football in the North. Last year's big day saw Bracknell break a major premiership drought with a win over South Launceston, with this year's matches to be played on September 3 and 10. Bracknell will also be involved in one of the showcase matches this season, facing Rocherlea in their annual Indigenous match which takes place on Sunday, May 22. A May 7 division one men's contest will see football return to Pyengana for the East Coast's annual contest, hosting Meander Valley Suns. Another highlight will be the return of representative football with the NTFA taking on the SFL at UTAS Stadium during the June long weekend . The league's men will play off in seniors and under-18s while the women will play seniors and under-20s on June 11, with the senior women's team also playing the NWFL on the Monday of that weekend. Lilydale took out last year's division one premiership, going back to back from 2020, while Launceston won the NTFAW flag.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/e5cda9db-67e6-4b62-9ecc-905b1d417f50.jpg/r0_381_742_800_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg