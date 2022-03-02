AFL team task force says stadium 'Also good for the North'

politics, federal-politics, Tasmanian, Sport, Tasmanian ALF team Task Force

A Launceston member of the Tasmanian AFL team taskforce says the state government's proposal for a 27,000-seat multi-purpose stadium in Hobart would not impact a suggested 50-50 split of matches with Launceston. Premier Peter Gutwein announced the stadium plan - with a price tag of $750 million, including federal funding - for Regatta Point alongside Macquarie Point in his state of the state address on Tuesday. READ MORE: Plastic Free Launceston runs Clean Up Australia Day event at Riverbend Park It includes a retractable roof and a capacity of 30,000 for live music events. The stadium would be contingent on Tasmania being granted an AFL licence later this year and was considered a key measure in a 2019 taskforce business case. Launceston business man Errol Stewart, who is on the Tasmanian AFL team taskforce, said the city and the north-west should not feel like they would be missing out as part of the Hobart stadium proposal. "I think it'll be fantastic for the City of Hobart and more broadly for the island if we can get it up and have major events undercover in a massive stadium - obviously it's not just for football," he said. "If we get up a $700 million-odd facility in Hobart, it's not just good for Hobart, but for the North of the state as well. It probably is the final tick in the box to get the licence for an AFL team." Mr Stewart said the taskforce remained of the view that matches would be split between Hobart and Launceston, with 11 home matches a year giving a five-six allocation, to be swapped on alternating years. Marquee matches - such as home games against high-drawing clubs like Collingwood - would also be alternated between Hobart and Launceston, he said. READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift The City of Launceston has put forward plans for a $208 million upgrade to UTAS Stadium to increase its capacity to 24,112 with retractable seats and add a 5000-seat indoor arena for other sports. The state government last year announced Stadiums Tasmania to pursue this upgrade and it would be reliant on federal funding. Mr Stewart said this upgrade would ensure Launceston could give access to AFL matches for the north and north-west should the state get a team. "...We've got to play games where the population base is, the football base, and that's the three regions." The 2019 taskforce report outlined an estimated $120 million cost of relocating the sewage treatment plant at Macquarie Point, which could be required for ongoing development in the area, including for the stadium at Regatta Point. The coalition used Labor's promise of $25 million in seed funding for a Tasmanian AFL team as a key point of attack at the last federal election. READ MORE: Jack Riewoldt ready for the Hillcrest tribute match in Devonport City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said while the Hobart stadium was always on the cards, it appeared it had been brought forward several years. He said it was pleasing that the government was already on board with UTAS Stadium upgrades, but he would be seeking assurances that Launceston would still play a key role should a Tasmanian AFL side be established. "What's important from our perspective is that Launceston will still be considered and capable of attracting an equal share of those marquee games...," Cr van Zetten said. "I have had some concerns relayed to me already from a number of people regarding the plans for a new stadium in Hobart and what it could mean for the future of AFL football in Launceston. We certainly wouldn't want to be in a position where Launceston is considered as a venue for second-rate matches."

