While Launceston's Nathaniel Atkinson continues his soccer career in Scotland, a former teammate and ex-Heart of Midlothian player has sung his praise. Former Melbourne City teammate Ben Garuccio praised the young defender's maturity after returning from injury last season to earn the Joe Marston Medal for best on ground in the A-League grand final. "He had a few injuries that hindered his season - not really his performances because I thought every time that he played, he did really well," Garuccio said. "He worked hard through those things [and] I think he matured a lot as a person. I only spent last year with him but for me, he was really mature about the way he went about his injuries and I think he was professional about it. "That's something you learn as you get a bit older and experience these injuries that maybe you neglect when you're a bit younger." READ MORE: Launceston-bound JackJumpers go down to Wildcats Garuccio, who now plays for the ladder-leaders Western United as he eyes consecutive championship wins, made 21 appearances for Hearts during a three-year stint at the club from 2018. During his short time with Atkinson at City, he feels the maturity that the 22-year-old showed in dealing with his setbacks helped him earn the three-and-a-half-year contract with the Jam Tarts. "He's a fantastic player, I can't really speak highly enough of him," Garuccio said. "I'm really happy for him to get that opportuntiy to play overseas, I know that's something he wanted and I wish him all the best." Both Garuccio and Atkinson are a part of an impressive Australian lineage at the Scottish Premier League side, with the former Riverside Primary and High School student carrying on the tradition with fellow Olyroo Cam Devlin. "I think both of them will get fantastic opportunities, Nate's already played quite a lot of games since he's moved over there and Cammy Devlin has played a lot as well and I wish both of them all the best," Garuccio said. "It's a great club with a big following and I hope they do really well and move on to better things." Garuccio visited Tasmania for the first time over the weekend as United defeated Perth Glory 2-0. Since signing a two-year contract with Tasmania, United are yet to be defeated at UTAS Stadium and return on April 16 and 19 to face Glory and Macarthur FC.

