Launceston law firm makes strong case for regional city jobs

Having moved to Launceston after first starting his law career more than 20 years ago, Simmons Wolfhagen director Sam Pratt is now showing a new generation of solicitors the benefits of a regional law posting. READ MORE: Premier to announce changes to cabinet before Parliament resumes After spending much of his career servicing Launceston and the North - as well as a stint in Western Australia - Mr Pratt eventually set up his own firm, Cormiston Legal, on Cameron Street in 2012. Following a merger with Hobart-based law firm SImmons Wolfhagen Lawyers in 2019, the combined operation has set about expanding their footprint in the North - hiring up a bevy of new talent and renovating a new office on the same Cameron Street lot. "In Tasmania, the further North you go, the harder it can be to attract people, but there are great benefits to working as a lawyer in more regional areas," he said. Mr Pratt went on to note that, given the smaller operations in regional firms, early-career lawyers are much more likely to experience more varied and client-facing jobs earlier on in their careers. READ MORE: Launceston City Council celebrate success of single-use plastics policy "At some of the bigger city firms you can get pigeon-holed quite quickly. In the last few years, the regional areas have become more attractive. You also don't have the traffic and the issues associated with bigger cities," he said. That's certainly been the case for one of the firm's recent hires, solicitor Jonathon Wong, who moved up to Launceston in 2020. Having lived in Hobart and other busy cities in the past, Mr Wong has enjoyed the change of pace. READ MORE: Launceston vets warn against vaccine-resistant kennel cough outbreak "In the bigger cities the pace can move a lot faster. Whereas here, you do get a bit more of that work-life balance," he said.

