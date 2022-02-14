sport, local-sport,

Tasmania's push to see a state side represented in the A-League competitions has received a glowing endorsement from one of the league's biggest personalities. Tasmania has been the forgotten soccer state after it went eight years without A-League action until Western United broke the drought with two games at UTAS Stadium last season. However, the growing amount of soccer content coming to Northern Tasmania over the coming weeks and months have revived calls for the state to gain entry into the A-League. With the A-League competition looking at expanding from 12 teams to 14 teams in the coming seasons, Football Tasmania believes the state is a strong contender for one of those spots. READ MORE: Australia the perfect place for Commonwealth Games 2026 That interest received glowing support from Perth Glory chief executive Tony Pignata, who welcomed the prospect of a side from the Apple Isle. "The league needs to expand, we're currently at 12 teams we'd like to get to 14 or maybe 16 and I think there is an opportunity here in Tasmania to have an A-League team," he said. "Who knows what the future can hold, maybe one day we can play once or twice a year here and I think it's good way to engage the football community here, which is getting bigger and bigger each year." Previously, Western United community football ambassador David Clarkson has said Tasmania was ready for an A-League franchise. The push comes as the Glory are set to play three A-League Men's games and one A-League Women's game on February 20, 23, 27 against the likes of Brisbane Roar, Macarthur FC and Sydney FC at UTAS Stadium. The Sydney game on February 27 will serve as a double-header with the Perth Glory women's side set to host the Sydney FC women's side in the first A-League Women's game to be played in the state. The future vision to see Tasmania represented in the A-League Men's and Women's competitions in the coming years is supported by the Perth Glory supremo. That view has only been enhanced since Pignata spent time at UTAS Stadium ahead of the upcoming Glory games which begin on Sunday. "I've sent some photos of the pitch already to our coach Richard Garcia and said this is one of the best surfaces I've seen," he said. READ MORE: Tasmania keen on Commonwealth Games 2026 bid Tasmania was part of the bidding pool in the last wave of expansion for the A-League for the licences which were handed to Western United and Macarthur FC. The Tasmanian bid, which was set to be based around Hobart, was one of five bids cut when Football Australia whittled the possible expansion bids down to 10. Despite that, Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley said a future bid for a licence remained firmly on the cards. "We feel like its the pathway towards our own team as has already been said, our view is that the A-League is not a national competition without a Tasmanian team," he said. "We're working very closely with the Tasmanian government and the APL on realising that ambition so this is another step in that journey. "At the moment, it's the gap in our pathway, there's no doubt about that, we've got 14 and 15-year-old girls needing to go to the mainland to pursue their football so with our own team, men's and women's, that gap starts to be filled." READ MORE: Chris Nikou back A-League Tasmanian expansion That reality could come sooner than expected, with Bulkeley revealing that the state's major soccer body had a short time frame in mind. "There's a few moving parts and probably COVID has had a bit of an impact on the timeline given the challenges the APL has had to face," he said. "We'd like to think in two to three years time that Tasmania would have their own team taking the field." Part of Perth's time in Launceston will include working with Football Tasmania to conduct some football outreach programs to facilitate interest in the community. Growing the game in Tasmania was one of the key reasons Perth focused on Launceston. Bulkeley hoped that the fixtures, especially the A-League Women's clash between top-side Sydney and finals aspirant Perth, draw crowds in. "We spoke to quite a few [about playing home games] on the mainland as well but we thought let's bring the game here and as I said before, we're hopeful that an A-League team does eventuate out of Tasmania soon," Pignata said. Bulkeley added: "We're hopeful that Perth Glory will be able to base themselves at one of our local clubs in terms of their training ... and we're excited to build on the opportunity." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

