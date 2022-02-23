sport, local-sport,

Harry Coffey, the Victorian jockey who lives with cystic fibrosis, scored his biggest win in Tasmania when Aurora's Symphony easily won Wednesday's $250,000 Launceston Cup. Coffey had to give up riding last year during the worst of the COVID pandemic because he couldn't risk an infection. He returned to the saddle in November to ride in his first Melbourne Cup. READ MORE: First arrivals at Mowbray for the 2022 Launceston Cup Coffey gave Aurora's Symphony from the Symon Wilde stable at Warrnambool a perfect run in third place behind the leader before looming to challenge on the home turn. The $6.50 chance charged to the lead in the straight then held off fellow Victorian Ho Ho Khan to score by 1-1/2 lengths. Local stayer The Risk Factor held on gamely for third after trying to lead all the way. READ MORE: Reckless driver 'lost his head' Aurora's Symphony was being set for the Great Western Cup in Victoria until that race had to be called off due to bush fires. It was only then that Wilde decided to send him to Tasmania where he has now won a race worth five times as much. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/74814dc8-e633-4f80-a434-9043919f0039.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg