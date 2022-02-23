newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Dressed in their best frocks and suits, attendees of this year's Ladbrokes Launceston Cup were not deterred by the cloudy conditions, as they filed through the gates hoping to grab the best position to catch all the action throughout the day. Run by the Tasmanian Turf Club today's meeting is described as the must attend finale of the 2022 Ladbrokes Tasmanian Summer of Racing, with this year being the 158th running of the Cup. Weather conditions are set to remain cloudy for most of the day, with a chance of showers likely in the afternoon. With the main race beginning at 5:09pm, the day is set to by filled with colour, bubbles and lots of eye-catching outfits. Many made sure to get in early and set up their marquees, with drinks already following when gates opened at 11am. Paul Mischis of Launceston said he was excited to place a few bets, have a good time and catch up with friends. "We come here every year and the preparations include making the back of the ute into a makeshift bar," he said. "We are well prepared for the rain, with our marquee and it's also nice that it's a bit overcast and a bit cooler for such a long day." Reegan and Nathan, both from Launceston were looking forward to being track-side and trying a bet or two. "This is my first time being here," said Nathan. "It's going great so far and I'm excited for when the races begin and things start to amp up."

