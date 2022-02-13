sport, local-sport,

Former Hong Kong galloper Ho Ho Khan looks to have the Launceston Cup at his mercy after scoring one of the easiest Hobart Cup wins in modern times at Elwick on Sunday. The now Victorian-based seven-year-old, ridden by apprentice Tahlia Hope, came from second-last to blitz the field by four lengths. Fellow Victorian In A Twinkling, backed from $4.20 to $2.70 favourite, ran second after hitting the front on the home turn with Tasmania's best stayer White Hawk 1-1/2 lengths away third. The manner and ease of the win suggested, even allowing for a weight penalty, Ho Ho Khan will be at very short odds to complete the feature double and take home a $100,000 bonus. Ballarat trainer Mitch Freedman, no relation to the famous Freedman brothers, indicated that Ho Ho Khan would probably remain in the state for the February 23 race. "The Hobart Cup has been on the radar for a fair while and, now that he's won it like that, he might stick around for another 10 days," Freedman said. "He's a horse that likes some give in the track so we have to keep our options open "I was rapt with the way this track was presented on a warm day." Ho Ho Khan hadn't raced since winning at Caulfield five weeks ago but Freedman said the horse's work at Ballarat on Tuesday showed he was ready to go. "And, he's done well since he's been in Tasmania," the trainer said. "Tahlia came down early to do a bit of work with him and she's ridden him perfectly today." Freedman said he was indebted to Melbourne Cup-winning trainer David Hall, a long-time resident of Hong Kong, for pointing Ho Ho Khan in his direction. "It was David who suggested he come back to Australia and to win a feature-race with him is a huge thrill," the trainer said. Hope said Ho Ho Khan was her favourite horse in the Freedman yard. "I'm excited to have won on him - he's only small but he's very strong," she said. "He got into a bit of an awkward position when the pace steadied but pushed his way out." A decision to stick with a local jockey was rewarded when Victorian-based sprinter More Than Exceed won the $125,000 Thomas Lyons Stakes. Ismail Toker gave the heavily-backed second favourite ($15 into $6.50) a box-seat run before dashing to the front in the straight then holding out the fast-finishing Mandela Effect and unlucky favourite Justacanta. More Than Exceed is prepared by six-time group 1-winning trainer Phillip Stokes who has stables at Pakenham and Morphettville. Stable foreman Michael Harrison said the six-year-old's owners deserved credit for backing the plan to bring him to Tasmania and engaging a local rider. "We thought Elwick was a unique course so we'd go with a local who rides here all the time," Harrison said. "And, Ismail has ridden the horse absolutely perfectly. "In fact, he called it before the race - he told us that a few would go hard early and he expected to be sitting fourth on the fence." Although More Than Exceed hadn't won since July 2020, Harrison said his last-start sixth at Caulfield was 'exceptional'. "He was only beaten three lengths, the sectionals were good and he showed he could run out the 1400m," the foreman said. Toker said the race unfolded as he had expected. "The plan was to sit off the leaders and the pace suited us perfectly," the jockey said. "He got out at the right time and hit the line very strongly. "I'm very thankful to his connections for putting me on." Mandela Effect, who won the race in 2020, put up a big performance after being second-last early and Justacanta was never better than three wide from the outside gate. And Beyond also produced a big run to finish on the placegetters' heels after missing the start and being last on the home turn. The inaugural running of the $20,000 Sinbad Bay at the Mowbray harness meeting on Sunday night had a sensational aftermath when the first horse across the line was relegated to last by stewards. The Todd Rattray-trained Magician had led from shortly after the start but appeared to shy at something in the home straight and shifted out abruptly. Rattray appeared to lose his balance, his foot coming out of the rest, as Magician cannoned into the horse on his outside, Mayleejae Eagle, who almost fell. Mayleejae Eagle was virtually pulled up by driver Mark Yole although he was officially recorded as running last, 230m from the winner. After a lengthy inquiry, stewards relegated $1.85 favourite Magician to last, leaving second-past-the-post Mista Eagle ($41) as the winner for the Ricky and Adrian Duggan combination. The Atherlete ($31) ended up second and Arthur Elliott ($5.50) third. It wasn't Rattray's night as he was narrowly beaten on favourite Carols Judge in the inaugural $20,000 Jane Ellen after leading most of the way. Veteran Old Beach trainer-driver Paul Hill won the race on Magic Pebbles. Hill settled the mare in seventh place from a second-row draw but went around the field to sit in the death at the 1500m. He then got one-one cover when Indianna Sanz moved around the field to take up the spot outside the leader. Hill eased Magic Pebbles three wide in the back straight and had improved to second by the home turn before overhauling the leader in the closing stages to score by a half head Earlier, first-starter Alwaysbealady produced a barnstorming finish to win the 3YO Pace for trainer-driver Rohan Hillier. The filly had good market support after an eye-catching fourth in a Carrick trial when she was kept under a stranglehold.

