The much-anticipated announcement of Perth Glory's travel to Launceston has been confirmed under a deal secured by the state government. The deal, which will see three A-League Men's games and one A-League Women's game played at UTAS Stadium, further bolsters Northern Tasmania's soccer appetite with Western United set to play in April. "We know there is a passionate local football community in Tasmania and we are really looking forward to engaging with them during our time in the State," Perth Glory chief executive Tony Pignata said. "On behalf of the club, I would like to thank the state government for their outstanding level of support and for being so welcoming." The games will all take place later this month with the Glory set to take on Brisbane Roar on February 20 followed by Macarthur FC on February 23 and Sydney on February 27. Perth's fixture against the Sky Blues will act as a double-header between the A-League Men's and Women's with Perth Glory's women's side welcoming Sydney to UTAS Stadium. The A-League Women's match promises to be an enthralling match-up as Perth look to take the scalp of an undefeated Sydney outfit. Premier Peter Gutwein described the deal as a massive coup for the round ball game in Tasmania. "These four matches present a fantastic opportunity for fans across Tasmania to show up and enjoy top flight football and will support the visitor economy and provide our young sports fans with the opportunity to see their heroes in action," he said. READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bi It will serve as a perfect warm-up for Perth and Macarthur with the two sides set to return to Launceston in April as part of the games scheduled under the Western United agreement. Perth will return to UTAS Stadium on April 16 while Macarthur will take on Western United on April 19 with an A-League Women's match, which is also part of the deal, yet to be scheduled. Western United's trip to the Tasmania will be the second year the Victorian side have played home games at UTAS Stadium after they ended the eight-year drought of A-League competition action in the state last year. Fans were treated to United triumphing over Central Coast 1-0 and drawing with Wellington Phoenix 1-1 in a tight affair. The Glory's game against Brisbane Roar shapes as an evenly matched contest between the two bottom-placed sides while Macarthur and Sydney are in the finals chase, sitting in sixth and third place respectively. Gutwein expected the deal to bring significant benefits to the state's economy. "These matches will help support the visitor economy and local businesses with Perth Glory bringing about 60 players and staff to the state and staying in Launceston for 10 days, as well as the four visiting teams and their staff flying into Tasmania," he said. "It is also expected that fans from all teams will spend time in the State. The games will also be broadcast nationally, once again showcasing Tasmania as a destination for hosting major sporting events."

