sport, cricket,

Westbury's winning ways continued on the back of their batting stars feasting on the Launceston bowlers to secure yet another win in the Cricket North. The Shamrocks' key trio of Matthew Battle (117 off 265), Nathan Parkin (51 off 163) and skipper Daniel Murfet (70 off 69) all looked at home on a wicket which had seen 13 wickets fall on the opening day. Battle and James Tyson (33 off 129) resumed their partnership at the top of the day as they looked to drag Westbury past the Lions' first-innings total of 181 but the returned Tom Gray (2-14) accounted for the latter. Gray's return from a COVID-19 enforced omission proved valuable for the Lions' attack as he later rocked Battle's stumps over but only after the Westbury opener enjoyed a 82-run stand with Parkin. READ MORE: Golden support for Tassie's Commonwealth Games bid for 2026 Battle has been a consistent presence at the top of the order this season, regularly getting the Shamrocks through the opening over but this time the Westbury coach cashed in as he crashed 16 boundaries, including a six, in a terrific display. "It was a fantastic knock, he batted beautifully, he's actually battling a bit of an injury at the minute and he's probably missed out on a few runs between the wickets, but it was magnificent," Murfet said. "He's seriously hungry for runs, probably the most hungry batter on our list at the moment so for him to lead from the front in that regard was fantastic." While Parkin and Battle ensured the first-innings points, when Murfet arrived at the crease, Westbury hit the accelerator. READ MORE: Government interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid Parkin, in a lower position that usual, was a rock in his stay of over three hours as he largely manoeuvred the ball with the occasional boundary. If Parkin was playing like smooth jazz, Murfet was out-and-out rock and roll as the skipper crunched 10 boundaries in an electric innings. After the Shamrocks declared at 5-292, Launceston opener Samuel Elliston-Buckley (63 off 44) seemed to take a leaf out of Murfet's book as he looked unconquerable throughout his aggressive stint as he carted the Shamrocks to the boundary. When Elliston-Buckley departed due to John Kedey (1-25), Dean Thiesfield (35 off 29) maintained the rage in a short but sweet cameo which was undone by Kieren Hume (1-27). Eventually, Lions skipper Cameron Lynch (24* off 102) and Ben Humphrey (0* off 23) saw out the game at 2-122. "We're trying to take it one week at a time and trying to tick a few things off each week and so far we've ticked them off each week and it seems to be working," Murfet said. Mowbray returned back to the winners' circle for the first time in 2022 with a strong performance over South Launceston. It was always going to take a big effort to chase the Knights' total of 4-272 declared given it was built off the back of Sean Harris' stellar 161* off 211 balls. But the Eagles were confident that their batting unit could match their opposition and it proved to be that many hands made light work for Mowbray. Jason Snare notched 40 and Ishang Shah added to his overnight total to get to 40 before dismissal as their stand settled the Eagles' line-up. It was captain Luke Scott who found form at the right time though as the Eagles' leader notched a well-made 82 to be the cornerstone of their innings alongside the plethora of cameo partnerships from the lower-order. It was Scott's first half-century since his knock of 52 against Ulverstone in October but it secured a much needed win on first-innings points. "It has been tough but this has been one we've set ourselves for ... we got a couple of partnerships going and we were just able to do that throughout the day which is what we spoke about on Friday, being a team effort," he said. "Hopefully we can take some momentum out of that, we've got one game left, we want to take some momentum into next season ... that's the challenge for our group to test themselves against the best and come out on top." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

