Cameron Lynch has led the way for Launceston as the home side and Mowbray left the opening day of their fixture with an evenly-poised clash. The Lions' opener top-scored for his side as he anchored the innings with 94 off 183 balls during a nearly four hour long stay at the crease. Partnered with James Lee (32 off 136), the pair absorbed the brunt of the Eagles attack for three-hours after James Storay (3-33) claimed two early scalps in the powerful Dean Thiesfield and Jackson Miller. READ MORE: Face masks for students under consideration before school year starts Their 129-run stand was bought to a close when Ishang Shah (4-66) claimed his first of the day as Lee found a waiting Lachlan Clark before Lynch departed a run later when Samuel Artis snuck one through the opener's defence. "We knew that James [Storay] and Ish [Shah] were going to be key for them so it was a really good innings from those two to build a really good partnership," Launceston coach Andy Gower said. Mowbray's stand-in skipper Jono Jones backed Shah in as the former Knight bowled the majority of the Eagles' overs but found success in removing George Maguire, Archie Wilkinson and Tom Gray for the cost of 12 runs on the scoreboard. At 7-199, the Lions needed some acceleration late in the day to add some comfort to the scoreboard as the Eagles looked to take the honours on day one. Daniel Smith (41 off 24) provided the impetus the home side needed as he battered Mowbray across NTCA No.1 and sent the ball over the pickets four times. Eventually the No.9 was adjudged adjacent off the bowling of Jackson O'Toole with the Lions all out 240. Mowbray's openers Jason Snare and William Dakin were prepared to play for time as they soaked up the Lions attack in a tricky 15 over period for the visitors. While Charlie Eastoe and Alistair Taylor will come back in off Greater Northern Raiders duty for day two, Gower is excited by the prospect of leg-spinner Will Bennett on the NTCA No.1 wicket. "On that wicket today, obviously Ish bowled really well so I am looking forward to what Will Bennett is going to bring [tomorrow]," Gower said. Across town at Riverside No.1, all results remain in play as Riverside and South Launceston continue their battle on Sunday. The Knights fielded a youthful side with debutants Digby Bellchambers and Oliver Knowles bought in while recent debutants Ryan Arnott and Riley Donlon featured prominently. Bellchambers made an assured start to life behind the stumps to claim a catch off Graham Donaldson's bowling as Patrick Mackrell and Zac Towns off the bowling of Donlon, departed soon after each other. Riverside skipper Tom Garwood was left to lead the Blues' innings as the opener struck 65 off 150 to top-score on a tricky wicket. READ MORE: Firearm discharged overnight in Launceston area Garwood was run-out by Donlon soon after Matthew Kerrison departed which left the Blues needing to rebuild. "The game plan was to bat most of the day and we had some good partnerships which was pleasing so a really good day but the job is half done and we need to rock up with the right attitude," Garwood said. The Blues accrued plenty of starts with Nick Garwood (40 off 50) and Peter New (48 off 110) looking set on a tricky wicket before the latter was undone by a good stumping from Bellchambers. "It was very hard you never felt in throughout the whole day a lot of people got started but that's probably the disappointment that no one really went on and made the attack pay for it," Garwood said. Alex Tubb hit a run-a-ball 33 before the Blues declared to have a crack at the Knights openers Jeremy Jackson and Doug Ryan who weathered the storm to resume at no loss on Sunday. Aidan O'Connor and Cooper Anthes will boost Riverside's line-up after being on Raiders duty.

