sport, local-sport,

Launceston golfer Shayne Walker will have his work cut out for him to defend his Tasmanian Senior Amateur Championships crown. The men's and women's championships, played over 54 holes, hit Mowbray across Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as Walker looks to replicate last year's efforts. He finished last year's tournament at six over, defeating Prospect Vale's Robbie Berne in a sudden-death play-off, with Berne among the contenders again. READ MORE: A-League side Western United strengthen their Tasmanian pathway Seventy-three competitors, 59 men and 14 women, have entered the championships, with a plethora of mainland players making the trip. Queensland's Brad Dowling and Brett Ritchie and New South Wales' Ken Brewer are among those predicted to push for Walker's title, while Victoria's Helen Pascoe, Western Australia's Karen Bond and Jacquelin Morgan (NSW) are some of the women's favourites. Prospect Vale's Tammy Hall, who won the tournament in 2020, will once again be in the running, but will face stiff competition from her sister Deidre Panton. READ MORE: JackJumper Jack McVeigh says team has refused to use COVID as excuse Northern duo Hall and Walker are no strangers to success, with the duo taking out the Tasmanian Senior Open titles last year. The three-day event is a national senior order of merit event, with players over 55 eligible for the men's competition and 50 for the women's. Mowbray's Elaine Cox and Prospect Vale's Gillian Evans will be the first group to tee off at 9am. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/34b831a3-909f-4518-92c6-6512d40f665b.jpg/r2_201_3933_2422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg