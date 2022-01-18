sport, cricket,

Former South Launceston cricketer Courtney Webb has achieved her dream of international representation. The 22-year-old's Women's National Cricket League side SA Scorpions confirmed on Tuesday that she had been called into the Australia A squad. The selection is a big stepping stone for the Launceston-born all-rounder. Talking last year about the possibility of playing for Australia, Webb said: "It is everyone's goal coming through the state cricket ranks... I have a lot of work and a lot of good performances before I'm at that level but that's definitely the long-term goal, to see how far I can take my cricket." Webb was the Melbourne Renegade of the year last season and is on a two-year deal with the Scoprions. In 2018, she was selected in the under-19 national women's squad to tour South Africa. She was named vice-captain of the 50-over team which played in a tri-series against South Africa Emerging Women and the England Women's Academy. Webb was also selected by Carlton in the 2017 AFL rookie draft and went on to play two games in the AFLW competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/42619e34-2af9-4b22-b6de-187b6b95d139.JPG/r1286_819_4220_2477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg