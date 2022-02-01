sport, local-sport,

After being held for the first time last year, the Greens Beach Triathlon returned with a bang on Sunday. Enjoyed by 140 competitors, who ranged from first-timers to elite, the main honours went to Ali Foot and Beth Allen, while a corporate challenge was integrated into the event this year. READ MORE: NBL: Tasmania JackJumpers' Scott Roth gets support from Damon Lowery "It was great to see so many smiling faces enjoying the day, in particular the youngsters who participated in the Trystars," organiser William Blackaby said. "A big thank you to all who supported this event and planning is already underway to make this even bigger and better next year."

