Ali Foot, Beth Allen take honours at Greens Beach Triathlon
After being held for the first time last year, the Greens Beach Triathlon returned with a bang on Sunday.
Enjoyed by 140 competitors, who ranged from first-timers to elite, the main honours went to Ali Foot and Beth Allen, while a corporate challenge was integrated into the event this year.
"It was great to see so many smiling faces enjoying the day, in particular the youngsters who participated in the Trystars," organiser William Blackaby said.
"A big thank you to all who supported this event and planning is already underway to make this even bigger and better next year."
RESULTS
- Male: Ali Foot, Sam Marshall, Jack Latham (junior winner)
- Female: Beth Allen, Georgia Chamber (junior winner), Alannah Nash
- Teams: Izzy Flint, Joey Dale, Joe Phillips
- Corporate Challenge: Andrew Hendry, Luke Young, Kiran Overton (Hendry Building)
- Ocean water swim: Samuel Starting, Zinzan Farmer, Sam Ritchie
