news, local-news,

Preparations are now back underway for the 40th Anniversary Agfest 2022, which is to be held at Quercus Park from 24 to 27 August 2022. Applications to exhibit at the 2022 event reopen on 1 February and close on 28 February. READ MORE: Accused murderer appears in Devonport court Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the staging of large-scale events, the Agfest Committee are determined to deliver a safe and successful Agfest 2022. Agfest Chairman Caine Evans said they are planning for a safe event. "We are still hopeful, even considering the current COVID-19 breakout, that attendance numbers will be reviewed in time for our August event," he said. "We want to see as many people attend Agfest 2022 as is safe to do so. The committee understands the challenges this presents for all involved. "We encourage all Tasmanian businesses, that haven't done so far, to apply for a site at the 40th Anniversary of the Field Days." READ MORE: Interstate woman found dead at Cataract Gorge Mr Evans said that those wanting to apply should do so as not to miss out. "Being an exhibitor gives businesses the opportunity to put their brand in the spotlight and increase face to face connection and engagement with customers," he said. "We currently have over 360 exhibitor applications in our system. Exhibitors who have started but not completed their applications will be able to log back in from 1 February and finalise their application." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/3e3ecd24-da13-44b7-a7e6-3e501f2032e5.jpg/r2_52_1015_625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg