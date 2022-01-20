news, local-news,

With many people across the state isolating and others working from home or in hybrid working arrangements, health professionals are urging Tasmanians to be mindful of their mental health. According to the Department of Health, over 14,000 people in Tasmania have been required to isolate since borders opened and COVID entered the community. As a result, some organisations have moved to hybrid working models, while others have re-implemented a work from home policy to protect their staff. READ MORE: Which businesses are locked in for Tatler Arcade Healthy Tasmania managing director Lucy Byrne said for some returning to work from home it could feel like deja vu, but for others, it was business as usual. "Hybrid working is just the new normal for so many organisations, but for some, it's just not practical," she said. She said how people and organisations managed the change would differ, depending on the size and type of workplace. "Big tassie organisations might have a whole team in their HR department that is focusing on the best ways to keep people working and developing all of the policies and processes around it, but for smaller organisations, we know that they are busy just trying to keep their head above water and doing all they can to keep their employees safe, and in work" READ MORE: Olympic medalist makes plea for indoor community pool Mental Health Council of Tasmania chief executive Connie Digolis said even for people isolating or working from home creating a work-life balance was essential. "One of the things that we're hearing, even within our organization, is the challenge of feeling productive and feeling that there's a way to really focus on work when you're not in that work environment and surrounded by your colleagues," she said. "On the other side of it is switching off from work, so being able to draw that line, whether it's with a physical space or it's your mental adjustment to switching off from work. "That balance is something that's probably pretty challenging for most people who are juggling that." READ MORE: Testing requirement removed for vaccinated travellers Ms Byrne said one of the ways to manage the isolation was to be active throughout the day and said blending household tasks with work could help keep people motivated. "We know that being active throughout the workday boosts productivity, so build some exercise into your day. It might be going for a walk or even putting on a load of washing," she said. Ms Digolis said people who had managed working from home well often worked longer into the evening, but took more time during the day to exercise or pursue an alternative activity that helped to keep them stimulated. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/8b262d9c-20f0-488d-be6e-7dd5b33852ee.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg