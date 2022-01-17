sport, cricket,

Tasmania's first involvement in 140 years of Ashes cricket was well worth the wait. If Bellerive Oval could guarantee this much excitement every visit, the series may have to seriously consider expanding to six contests. Six years ago at the same ground, a batsman who would make just 20 career Test appearances scored 269 not out in an innings lasting nearly seven hours as Australia beat the West Indies by an innings and 212 runs. No offence to Adam Voges, but it was a match about as captivating as listening to an Ian Chappell anecdote of equal duration. The attendance reflected the excitement value and question marks hung over the future of Test cricket in Hobart like a gloomy cloud atop Mount Wellington. In contrast, this summer's relocated Fifth Ashes Test shone like a beacon of hope for both the venue and the series. Australia went into the final innings of this summer's campaign leading by just one run more than Voges managed in Test match no.2193. Seemingly for the first time since the toss on the opening day of the campaign at the Gabba, there was a genuine chance that either side could win. Obviously that didn't happen because England's batters again proved themselves to be totally inept in Australian conditions, but there was enough doubt to keep the most demanding of spectators interested. Having set a new ground record of 17 wickets falling on day two, the contest equalled it on day three. The Zinger bails were working overtime, the prospect of a second new ball was the stuff of fantasy, spinners were surplus to requirements and the only losers - apart from England obviously - was anyone who had tickets to day four. While it lasted, it was compulsive viewing, not least because of the colourful collection of characters acting out the drama. Joe Root played the tragic Shakespearean hero, absorbing relentless body blows before being cruelly felled by a low strike, Mark Wood's constant tumblings made him the court jester, anti-hero Stuart Broad took on all-comers - even robots - while Rory Burns was a master of disguise, changing appearance almost at will. For the all-conquering victors, fearless Scott Boland donned the armour to face the enemy's cavalry as a heroic night watchman, Nathan Lyon jumped ship to become a specialist batsman and Pat Cummins' reward for leading his men into combat was to slay the last two victims. The post-series tradition of compiling a combined XI didn't take long, consisting of simply listing Australia's best line-up then debating whether Root should maybe replace Steve Smith at number four. So how will Tasmania reflect on what had been billed as its biggest ever sporting event? A three-day total of 25,801 spectators certainly can't complain about value for money as a wonderful contest produced a worthy and popular home winner. Australia won't mind either, having claimed their 10th Test win in Tasmania (from 14 played) and 10th day-night Test win in Australia (from 10 played). Even with two days lost, the Tasmanian government will be satisfied with the return on the $4m it cost to secure after COVID restrictions prevented Perth hosting the match. With the benefit of hindsight, COVID has been rather kind to Tasmanian sports fans. A historic first Ashes Test followed the state landing two AFL elimination finals (both big city derbies including a one-point thriller), nearly half this season's WBBL matches and, just last week, another wad of NBL games. Only time will tell what the remainder of 2022 will deliver. So, it seems, at the end of the (third) day, everyone was happy. Except the Western Australian Cricket Association. And Shane Warne, who wanted the match played in Melbourne. And Joe Root, obviously. And Novak Djokovic. Nearly everyone was happy.

