Tasmanian basketball fans will have their appetites whetted later this month, with five games in 17 days hitting Hobart. The JackJumpers will host South East Melbourne Phoenix (January 23), Adelaide 36ers (January 28) and Sydney Kings (February 4). The two other games will see the NZ Breakers host the JackJumpers on January 19 and January 30. "To have five games at the Arena during the school holidays is great," chief executive Simon Brookhouse said. READ MORE: Tasmania's Bellerive Oval hosts Ashes Test match "We hope fans are excited to see the team again after the forced break and we can regain some of the momentum we had started to build. "It's fantastic that basketball fans will get extra elite content and get to see their own team play more, whether we're classified as the home or away team. "Of course, we like to give fans an enhanced entertainment experience at our home games and celebrate our members and partners with exciting activations and giveaways. "But we're also looking forward to supporting New Zealand for their two home games here and getting a good crowd to those games as well." The additional games bring Tasmania's 2021-22 NBL total to 16, with two matches scheduled to be played at the Silverdome on March 5 and 19. The JackJumpers' return to the court next Wednesday comes after 10 of the organisation's members tested positive to COVID-19. Most of the side returned to training on Thursday, having had a mix of positive cases and close contacts over the past two weeks. Tickets to the Breakers and JackJumpers game on Wednesday went on sale to the general public on Saturday night, with the match fully ticketed as it is a Breakers home game. READ MORE: Ethical Dilemma shocks punters but not his trainer with upset Mowbray win Despite the recent postponements and changes, JackJumpers members and current ticket holders for their home games will be contacted via email regarding the ticket replacement or refund process. In other NBL news, Launceston-born Chris Goulding achieved a major milestone on Friday night, reaching 5000 points in the league. The 33-year-old dropped 23 points as his side, the reigning premiers Melbourne United, saw off the challenge of the Breakers behind closed doors in Hobart. United won 89-78, pulling away after a tight first three quarters.

