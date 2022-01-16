sport, cricket,

Tasmania may have been the last venue confirmed in this summer's Ashes, but it became the first to deliver a contest worthy of the series. After four one-sided affairs had decided the outcome, the Fifth Test produced entertainment befitting its host's maiden appearance and first day-nighter before an all-too familiar England collapse saw Australia win the match by 146 runs and the series 4-0. Set 271 for an unlikely consolation victory, the tourists made a superb start with the highest opening-wicket partnership of the series by either side. But having lost no wickets for 68, they then discarded all 10 for 56, including nine inside the final session. For the third day running, wickets tumbled at a relentless pace, thick edges found gaps between slips, fielders at long-leg barely moved to swallow catches, spinners pondered why they had been selected and Scott Boland found new ways to enhance his hero status among Aussie fans. Decision reviews reversed dismissals, no balls reprieved doomed batsmen, openers appeared to grow mullets during innings breaks and a crowded Bellerive Hill lapped up every moment. Suddenly Mark Wood was taking wickets almost as frequently as he falls over and for the first time since 2014, England dismissed Australia twice in a match. It was almost enough to make Ian Chappell enjoy the modern game. There was so much more to the day than facts as cold as conditions which prompted most fielders to don jumpers. Resuming at 3-37, Australia reached 155, about half what they made in the first innings. Alex Carey's 49 top scored by a sizeable margin having been given lives on 19, courtesy of a Chris Woakes no ball, and 30, when a Stuart Broad lbw pitched a blade of grass outside leg. Wood took a career-best six wickets (for 37), Sam Billings five catches, Broad 3-51 plus a well-earned rest from his relentless appealing for lbw and England plenty of confidence from their best bowling display of the series despite a depleted attack. The tourists found themselves trailing by 270 - their previous second-innings score in the drawn Test at the SCG. Requiring a heroic starring role in the face of relentless heavy fire behind enemy lines, Rory Burns first revealed a flowing haircut of Rambo proportions and then began deploying an arsenal of attacking weapons. Zak Crawley was also standing tall as the pair came within three minutes of the haven of tea before a collapse of Tasman Bridge proportions. Burns (26) went first, finally shot down by Cameron Green. Dawid Malan chopped on in similar fashion shortly after before Crawley (36) was caught behind and having seen off the new-ball spell of Mitch Starc and Pat Cummins, the English were left red-faced by Green (3-21). From then on it was a procession of wickets, captain Joe Root typifying the English fortunes when falling to a Boland brute which showed a total disinterest in making any attempt to bounce. The last seven batsmen mustered a grand total of 28 runs as the Aussie quicks made hay despite the sun not shining. Cummins' three wickets were all clean bowled while Boland finished with 3-18 and a series tally of 18 wickets at the stunning average of 9.55. First-innings century-maker Travis Head was named player of both the match and series. The attendance was announced as 8088 giving a total of 25,801 spectators over the match's three days.

