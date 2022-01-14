Launceston's $10m landfill cell more than hole in the ground

newsletters, editors-pick-list, landfill, waste centre, council, Launceston, cell, tip

The City of Launceston has completed its $10 million "landfill cell" at the Launceston Waste Centre. More than simply a hole in the ground, the cell represents to highest-tech to date at the centre according to Assets General Manager Shane Eberhardt. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? "At the bottom its got geo-synthetic clay liner, then a polyethylene membrane and a geotextile protection layer - that's to stop anything leaching out into the ground water. We can then collect that and pipe it through for treatment," he said. The operation took around 18 months and involved excavating more than 48,000 cubic metres. For context, that equates to an area around the size of 15 Myer buildings. READ MORE: Close to 7500 active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten called the project one of the "most technically complex engineering projects overseen by the council". "Not only is the construction of a landfill cell an engineering challenge, it also represents a significant financial investment," Cr van Zetten said. With that in mind, the mayor was also eager to highlight the ongoing work by the council and the waste centre to limit the amount of waste making it to landfill. "That is why waste diversion has been such a critical focus of this council in recent years. It's important we extend the lifespan of these cells as much as possible," he added. Toward that end, the mayor noted the introduction of the food and garden organics kerbside collection and the Uptipity recycle shop as two initiatives likely to limit future landfill use. READ MORE: O'Keefe's Hotel sold to long-running Launceston business The $10 million project was part of the City of Launceston's accelerated capital works program, which was brought in to help support the city in the wake of the COVID-`19 pandemic.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/779c6373-acb5-4dd0-b4a4-d361b24a433c.jpg/r2_215_4198_2586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg