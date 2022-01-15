Last Technopark land parcels up for sale and open to businesses

news, local-news, technopark, techno, park, business

The Department of State Growth and Tasmanian Development and Resources have released the final two land parcels at Technopark in Kings Meadows and are now looking for potential buyers. Technopark was originally developed by the state government in 1995 as a hub for large-format buildings - such as call centres. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? When it was originally built, the area was earmarked for four call centres and a childcare centre. However in the years since, new businesses have moved into the area from broader sectors to use the lots for general office and educational applications. Despite acting as an industrial park, the area boasts some of the best views in Kings Meadows, particularly from certain sides such as the Forico office at the southern end of the park. Other businesses now operating from the park include Westpac, Centrelink, Tasrail, Oakwood School, Goodstart Early Learning, and Community Care Tas. Now that the two last available sites at Technopark have been released to the market, Shepherd & Heap Commercial have been tasked with handling the sale of the new land parcels. Following the land release, the Department of State Growth and Tasmanian Development and Resources are now open to expressions of interest. READ MORE: Close to 7500 active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania Submissions by potential businesses or services that bring community or economic benefit or generally add to the desirability of the Technopark precinct are being encouraged. Two parcels of land individually cover available approximately 3323 square metres and 4.12 hectares. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/a80c0efc-106e-4372-9d91-6b822182ba9f.jpg/r0_650_4056_2942_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg