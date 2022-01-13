Who leads the way in TCL's premier league this season?

sport, cricket,

With the Tasmanian Cricket League having the week off, The Examiner looks at who is leading the way in premier league statistics. While Hadspen and Longford's regulars dominate plenty of the batting statistics a surprise name leads the way. Evandale Panthers' Rickie Wells has been a model of consistency throughout the season, scoring five half-centuries from his nine knocks to lead the runs with 480 at an average of 53.33. READ MORE: Hobart Ashes Test 'once in a lifetime': historian Rick Smith Trevallyn's Jed Steele has comfortably achieved the league's highest score, smacking 134, while Dane Anderson (120) and Jackson Blair (107) have also reached triple figures. Two prominent all-rounders have set the tone for the league's bowling stocks in the first half of the season. Longford skipper Richard Howe and Hadspen's Beau Hills, who sit on 22 and 20 wickets respectively, have stepped up for their sides and already comfortably eclipsed last year's marks. READ MORE: Double dose of high octane action aheadhttps://www.examiner.com.au/story/7579467/double-dose-of-high-octane-action-ahead/?cs=96 Six bowlers - Simon Chappell, Hills, Jonty Richardson, Howe, Aaron Dusautoy and Brad Harrison have taken five-wicket hauls.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/4c5460ec-67f6-486c-a309-8ed720442350.jpg/r1_140_2746_1691_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg