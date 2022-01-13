sport, cricket,

Having been to all 13 Tasmanian Test matches, Launceston cricket historian Rick Smith knows how important Friday's Ashes contest is. "It's a once in a lifetime thing," he said. "We've got the Test through a strange set of circumstances and I very much doubt that we would get that opportunity again because it's always going to be a five-Test series and the mainland capitals are always going to get the games." READ MORE: Cricket North representative sides back up wins with two more With the match regularly described as the biggest sporting event to be held in Tasmania, Smith joined the masses, comparing it to another first-time cricket match. The NTCA Ground hosted the inaugural First Class match, pitting Tasmania and Victoria - then known as The Gentlemen of Van Diemen's Land and The Gentlemen of Port Phillip - against each other in February 1851. "It's that kind of moment," Smith said. "It's not the first Test match that's been held in Tasmania but we haven't had one for a number of years. "In cricket, there isn't really anything bigger than The Ashes and this is it. It's a pity it's not a season decider but you can't have everything can you?" A 66-year-old father-of-one, Smith has written 25 books about cricket history, was a teacher for over 30 years and has been Cricket Tasmania's match photographer since 1990. Australia has faced Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa since first coming to the Apple Isle in 1989. Those contests have resulted nine wins, two draws and two losses, with Smith selecting one of those losses - the 2011 clash against New Zealand - as the best Test in Hobart. Despite the efforts of David Warner making 123 and carrying his bat in the last innings, the Australians went down by seven runs. READ MORE: Mia King's AFLW Rising Star nomination just the start: Ange Dickson "I thought I was going to see a tie there for a while, that was the best game even though Australia lost it," Smith said. "It will do well to top that one but I'm hoping for a better contest than we had down there in the last two Tests." The only negative for Smith is that Tim Paine won't be leading the side in his home state following the former captain's sexting saga. "The fact that Tim doesn't feel he can even be there, that he's apparently not in Tasmania at the moment - that's very sad."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/f08b2e48-daed-4448-a4db-05ce5e4fbe63.JPG/r10_633_6006_4021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg