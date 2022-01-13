Double dose of high octane action ahead

sport, local-sport,

The action will be intense for the Super Sedan Grand Prix this Friday and Saturday night at Latrobe Speedway, with almost half the huge 32-car field hailing from the mainland. In recent years the event has been dominated by local star Callum Harper and Queenslander Matt Pascoe, and while Pascoe took last weekend's Tasmanian title from Harper, the two had plenty of other challengers. Luke Gunn, who impressed many with his solid drive, leading for much of the run to the flag and eventually finishing third, is eager to get amongst it in his first year of super sedan racing. Laura Davidson and Adam Beechey were also contenders, but crashed out while leading. Steve Latham who has won two finals this season, loves this track and will certainly be a factor. NSW's Andrew White who raced here several season ago and won last weekend's K Rock Cup at Avalon, is in fine form, and is joined by fellow NSW drivers Darren Anning, Tyson Moon and Daryl Moon. A solid contingent of Victorians includes their current champion Mick Nicola Jr as well as his father Mick Nicola Sr, a former winner of this event. Popular drivers Jamie Collins and Lucas Roberts are also going to charging hard to challenge for the win. There are seven entries from Queensland led by Matt Pascoe, his sons Zac and Brad as well as the brothers Matt and Leigh Williams. Rounding out that state's entries are Michael Hally and former Launceston driver and past national champion Steve 'The Joker' Jordan. Super sedan racing is always next level, but the quality of local competitors and mainland entries guarantees the excitement will be intense as the thundering beasts go wheel-to-wheel with three rounds of heats on Friday night plus an Odd A Main and Even B Main. On Saturday there are two rounds of heats, the pole shuffle and then a war on wheels over 50 laps. AMCAs and street stocks support the event on both nights, with the extra thrills of the Tassie sixes and wingless sprints on Friday night and Formula 500s and three classes of karts adding to Saturday night's action.

