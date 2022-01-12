sport, local-sport,

After a day-one clean sweep, Cricket North's under-14 and under-16 representative sides backed it up with wins on Wednesday. After a tight one on Tuesday, the under-14s enjoyed home-ground comforts, defeating their North-West opponents by 133 runs at NTCA 1. Batting first, the home side, coached by Dean Hawkins and Craig Elliott, made 206 - led by a superb unbeaten 88 from Ethan Arnott. The South Launceston batter came in at five with the score at 3-55 after his top order all made starts, but had to watch a 3-1 collapse at the start of his innings. READ MORE: Launceston's Hamish McKenzie wins time trial at national road champs He and Jack Crane (26) combined for 75 to get the innings back on track, before amounting another 50-plus stand with Quinn Elliott (13) to steer the side to their total. North-West bowlers Tyson Crawford (3-27) and Simeon May (3-33) led their attack in the 40-over game. The Northern bowlers struck fast in the defence, with Will French claiming a wicket with his first ball. He went on to take 4-10 off his five overs, taking the first four wickets of the innings and his other bowlers backed him up. Crane and Jensen Smith (both 2-2) cleaned the tail up to dismiss the North-West side for 73, while Kobe Arrowsmith worked hard through the middle overs to take 2-23. After Aidan O'Connor's century on Tuesday, it was Riverside teammate Kaidyn Apted's turn to do the same against the North-West. Apted made an unbeaten 106 off 130 balls to record his maiden century and guide the North to a massive 148-run win as they finished with 8-261. Changing Tuesday's order, the Cricket North side found themselves struggling at 4-24 when Apted joined Thomas Dwyer at the crease. Having scored 41 in game one, Dwyer fell three runs short of a half-century and ending the 103-run partnership with Apted, bringing O'Connor to the crease. READ MORE: Tasmanian export Ariarne Titmus has sights set on Commonwealth Games The pair bettered Apted's previous partnership, propelling the score forward for the Pete New and Kieren Hume coached side before O'Connor departed for 67 off 55. North-West bowler Jonte Dixon continued his form, taking 4-49, while captain Campbell Luck claimed 2-23. O'Connor and Apted showed they aren't just one-trick ponies, leading the wicket-taking with the ball as well, taking 4-17 and 2-12 respectively off their six overs. Blues teammate Alex Tubb (2-13) was the other multiple wicket-taker as the North bowled the home side out for 113. As five of the North-West batters made double-figure starts, it was Tyson Johnson who top scored with his effort of 14.

