Securing an AFLW Rising Star nomination in round one is only the beginning of what Mia King can achieve according to former coach Ange Dickson. Leading Launceston to back-to-back TSLW grand finals, Dickson played alongside King and saw her grow from a Scotch Oakburn student into an AFLW player. "Mia showed a natural ability to hunt and win the inside," Dickson said. READ MORE: Launceston's Hamish McKenzie wins time trial at national road champs "She had great pace, fitness and a fearless attitude and it resulted in her being selected in our grand final side (in 2017) and contributed to Launceston winning the premiership all in her first year at the club." King earned the nomination alongside Geelong's Georgie Prespakis by amassing a career-high 15 disposals in the Kangaroos' win over the Cats, highlighted by a superb give-and-get goal. Roos teammate Ash Riddell spoke highly of King's pre-season work ethic and Dickson joined in, saying she loved the social aspect but "never shied away from doing the hard work". "Right from the start you knew she had that something that separated her from the rest of the group," Dickson said. "She was so clean at ground level in all conditions, she had a great ability to hold her feet in contests and could run out games with ease. "Once she made Allies and the academy the idea of AFLW really took off and with like everything that she does, she really committed herself to training, her fitness and her understanding of the game." READ MORE: Cricket North representative sides back up wins with two more Dickson believes the professional environment of the Tasmanian-aligned Kangaroos, which has seen King play 14 games as she continues into her third season, has seen her dedicate herself even more. After handing over Launceston's coaching reins to Mikayla Binns last season, Dickson is now an assistant for North Melbourne's VFLW program, continuing the strong Tasmanian link at the club. She is one of several Tasmanians who will fly to Victoria each week to attend games and potentially training sessions, describing the job as "a great opportunity to learn".

