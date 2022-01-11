news, local-news,

A 31-year-old man pleaded not guilty in the Devonport Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon to a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance. Tasmania Police alleged Turners Beach man Paul Marshall imported half a kilo of methamphetamine into the state on Sunday. He was arrested at the Launceston airport allegedly in possession of the 500gm package of ice. A police spokesperson said the man "was detected as part of an ongoing investigation after disembarking a domestic flight arriving in Launceston". "The seizure is part of an operation conducted by Western Drug Investigation Services targeting the importation and distribution of methylamphetamine with further arrests expected at a later date." The man pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge and other associated matters and was released on bail to return to court in February. A 43-year-old Wesley Vale woman was also charged in relation to the matter and will appear in court at a later date.

