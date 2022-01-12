news, local-news, risdon, covid, inmates, tasmania, royal, hobart, hospital

Any Risdon inmates needing acute health care as a result of a COVID diagnosis will be sent to the Royal Hobart Hospital, the department says. Fears about how the virus could impact the "vulnerable" prison population were aired on Tuesday morning when The Examiner revealed two inmates and 16 corrections workers had tested positive to COVID. READ MORE: Is the pandemic burning itself out? Experts suggest it could be A "significant number" of corrections workers were also isolating after being exposed as close contacts of their colleagues. A Justice Department spokesman confirmed any seriously ill prisoner would be transferred to the RHH "if deemed necessary by doctors". "The Royal Hobart Hospital continues to treat all patients as necessary," he said. "Where acute care is required, based on medical advice, patients will be referred to the RHH." A Health Department spokesman said the RHH would maintain its current treatment of all patients as they needed hospital care. The Justice Department spokesman said, if prisoners were not deemed as needing hospital care, they could receive treatment on the prison site. "The Risdon Prison complex has a health centre as part of the correctional facility's amenities which is operated by the Department of Health," he said. "The health centre provides treatment for the majority of inmate illnesses by qualified health professionals."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/d38619b1-d6ec-4762-ba08-d74184a0495d.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg