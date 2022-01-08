sport, cricket,

The Hobart Hurricanes will be sent across the Bass Strait as part of the Big Bash League's plan to battle COVID-19 and complete the regular season. The Hurricanes were due to play at UTAS Stadium on January 10 against the Sydney Thunder but that game will now be shifted to the Melbourne Cricket Ground under an adjusted January 10-16 fixture. There is also expected to be further movement for the Hurricanes with the January 17 game against the Renegades needing to be moved because of a fixture clash with the Hobart Ashes Test. Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dominic Baker had indicated they wanted the game to remain in Tasmania while City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten suggested Launceston as a possible venue. While the location of that match is yet to be confirmed, it is unlikely it will be in Tasmania which the Hurricanes confirmed via statement. "Whilst it is disappointing that the current schedule means we won't be returning to play any regular season matches in front of our fans in Launceston and Hobart again this year, we recognise the importance in ensuring the remainder of the season can be played in a manner that is safe for all involved," they said. READ MORE: Face masks for students under consideration before school year starts They praised the Cricket Australia so the league "can be completed in a manner that maintains the integrity of the tournament in the face of COVID-19 complexities." Cricket Australia has essentially instituted a Melbourne bubble with biosecurity measures, similar to the one the WBBL had in Tasmania, with players, coaches and support staff set to be mainly based in Victoria for the rest of the competition. Cricket Australia and clubs will also work through revised travel arrangements to and from interstate games in the coming weeks. READ MORE: Firearm discharged overnight in Launceston area "The past week has thrown many COVID-related challenges the Big Bash's way, but throughout we have remained steadfast in our resolve to safely and successfully complete the season," Cricket Australia's general manager of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson said. "These changes are designed to help the league and clubs deliver on this, while also reducing risks to players, support staff and the matches themselves. Having our players based in one state provides significantly greater flexibility to manage any further impacts of COVID-19." Revised Hobart Hurricanes KFC BBL|11 Schedule: January 10-13 January 10, 2.10pm AEDT: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Cricket Ground. January 13, 3.45pm AEDT: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes, Marvel Stadium.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/2287ac45-ad9f-44bb-917f-e54564304453.JPG/r0_328_4381_2803_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg