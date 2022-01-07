news, local-news,

A class of budding scientists at East Launceston Primary School ended 2021 on a high, after sweeping the awards at the Tasmanian Science Talent Search. The Tasmanian Science Talent Search is an initiative of the Science Teachers Association of Tasmania, the aim of the awards is to celebrate quality science teaching and learning in all Tasmanian schools. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire East Launceston Primary grade 4 teacher Meredith Bauer said the talent search was an important blend of STEM subjects and creativity - meaning every student could get involved. "STEM is one of the most popular subjects in our school and when you incorporate an art component and turn it into STEAM, you have a subject area that can cater to a whole range of learning styles and interests," she said. READ MORE: Launceston watchmaker Raymond Watson leaves shining legacy "It engenders a love of learning, and that's why I love this aspect of my teaching." The 2021 talent search theme was 'Food: Different by Design', with students creating posters, picture books, and cartoons to convey their scientific message. Ms Bauer said while she had hoped her students would do well, the class was "blown away" when they heard that out of 1300 entrants, seven students had received an award. READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania "When the results were finally announced, the cheers rocked the classroom in that special way that only ten-year-old excitement can," she said. While the talent search allowed gifted students an opportunity for extension, Ms Bauer said all students felt a sense of pride. "The sense of achievement plays such an important role in their growth," she said. Sarah Davison is the Education Reporter at The Examiner, if you have a education-related story please email sarah.davison@examiner.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/2a145103-f0b3-4ccc-a241-662bb7c6532c.png/r0_47_1280_770_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg