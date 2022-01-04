sport, cricket, Hobart Hurricanes, BBL11, Hub, COVID-19, Adam Griffith

The Hobart Hurricanes are ready to embrace what is seemingly the inevitable conclusion to the 11th edition of the Big Bash League - life in a hub. Reports this week have indicated the competition is set to base itself in Melbourne for the back-end of the season, including finals, as a coping mechanism with the rise in COVID cases around the country to have all eight clubs in the one location. This would make it easier to be flexible with fixtures in circumstances like the Melbourne Stars have been facing, who were without 12 squad members on Monday night due to the virus. Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith on Tuesday said his troops were prepared for a hub situation if it were to eventuate, especially as they were already preparing for life away from their Blundstone Arena base. The 'Canes have a scheduled contest against the Sydney Thunder at Launceston's UTAS Stadium next Monday, with its Hobart contest against Melbourne Renegades on January 17 one that needed to be rescheduled anyway due to the fifth Ashes Test in the state's capital. "The boys' spirits are great and have gelled really well as a combination and we will be fine with that as it will just be about putting our best foot forward every time we step out on the ground, stay relaxed and enjoy each other's company [in that situation],'' Griffith said. "We are all professionals in what do and from the start of the tournament we said it would take 18 players to win the thing, but that might end up being more the way things can change [due to COVID], but the boys are sticking together through all this." The Hurricanes' next assignment will be on Wednesday night against the Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval as they look to bounce back from their New Year's Day loss to the Brisbane Heat. Griffith conceded it was his group's worst outing of the season, which came after a three-game winning streak, yet the final margin was 14 runs. The lack of partnerships after losing early wickets was their downfall, he said, ensuring they were never able to get to the required run-rate and again brought D'Arcy Short's low strike-rate into the spotlight. His BBL11 strike-rate is now 99.14 after a knock of 27 from 38 balls against the Heat, well down from a career T20 strike-rate of 130.81. "You back him in to an extent, but that comes with coaching and support as it is not a case of just leaving him and hoping he comes good,'' Griffith said. "It is making sure we are putting as much support around him as well, and whether that is a change in role to hopefully get him going we don't know, but I actually think we seen him hit the ball better the last couple of games, he has just been hitting the ball to fielders. "Whether the next evolution is he tries to go a bit more airborne and takes the game on a bit more, and that is something we are talking to him about at the moment. "But he is just an important player for us as he is just bowling beautifully for us and is one of our best outfielders, so it is just not his batting, it is everything else he brings to the team that makes him so important." Griffith also believed the very best of English import Harry Brook [who has managed just 42 runs in six innings] was also on the horizon, saying there were "great signs" in his 22 from 20 balls against the Heat. Not surprisingly, the 'Canes having the highest run-scorer [Ben McDermott with 353] and leading wicket-taker [Tom Rogers with 14] has brought a smile to his face. He said Rogers' output was a credit to his "character and resilience" having spent time away from the BBL rebuilding his game after losing his contract. McDermott's run-scoring feats, including back-to-back centuries, has been special for Griffith it has come with an attitude of doing what needs to be done to help the team win. Paceman Nathan Ellis will miss the clash with the Strikers due to a side injury, with Josh Kann out after being identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

