A Launceston student is the only Tasmanian to be awarded a prestigious scholarship to study at Bond University in 2022. With a passion for debating and environmental conservation and an interest in business, Scotch Oakburn College graduate Jordan May Shephard, 18, was drawn to study a double degree in law and business at Bond University after learning of the university's Climate Law specialisation. The first program of its kind in the world, Bond University will allow Ms Shepard to specialise in climate law and give her the skills to address climate change through regulatory reform. "I'm really passionate about debating," Ms Shephard said. "I just sort of thought that [law] felt like a natural path to follow considering that I love debating and public speaking so much. "And Bond has a climate law program and because I'm quite passionate about the environment that's probably where what I'm leaning towards at the moment." The Vice Chancellor's Elite Scholarship is an annual scholarship awarded to outstanding Year 12 graduates. The scholarship covers the entire cost of the students degree, which for a double degree like Ms Shephard's equates to nearly $180,000. The application process for the scholarship was thorough and students were selected on the basis of exceptional academic achievement, proven leadership ability and personal character. After meeting fellow applicants at the selection weekend - the final step in the application process - Ms Shephard said she knew it would be a tough contest. "The people I met throughout the process and the other candidates were incredibly talented," she said. "I remember thinking 'wow there's really some competition here', so it was a pleasant surprise that I did get it because there was certainly a lot of talented people competing. I feel very lucky." The structure of the degrees offered at Bond University means Ms Shephard will finish her double degree in under four years, but the heavier study load also means she will be starting university before her former classmates. "We start classes on January 17, so we're heading to the Gold Coast at the end of this week," she said. "I'm still only about mid-way through packing though!" In the midst of the excitement, Ms Shephard said she would miss her friends and family in Launceston but was happy that borders reopening meant more opportunities to visit. "I'm really excited. I'm obviously going to miss my friends here, but it will be a great new chapter of my life, meeting everyone at Bond and moving to the sunny Gold Coast."

