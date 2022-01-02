newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A third COVID-19 patient has been hospitalised, while active cases in Tasmania have risen past 1000 for the first time since borders opened. The state recorded a slight drop in new cases from 428 on Saturday, to 404 today, while the total number of cases in the state peaked at a record 1219. Of the new cases recorded there were 41 in the North-West, 72 in the North and 265 in the South. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said while there were three people in hospital with COVID-19, only one of those was due to COVID-19, with the remaining two admitted due to unrelated conditions. Mr Rockliff said over 120 people were released from isolation yesterday following their recovery from COVID. Community case management facility numbers have also declined by 19, with 60 patients under observation in the three nurse-led facilities. No patients have been admitted to an intensive care unit in the past 24 hours, while 316 cases continue to be observed through the COVID@home program - rising by 92 cases in the past 24 hours. According to the Department of Health, the total number of active cases represented people who were in isolation, with some cases electing to self manage and not participate in the COVID@home program. On Sunday figures from the Department of Health showed 1542 people had undergone a PCR test in the past 24 hours, with the total number of people tested rising from 452,695 on January 1, to 454,237 on January 2. Mr Rockliff said while more than 1500 tests had been conducted on Saturday, a further 1200 tests had been booked for Sunday. Between December 31 and January 1, the state recorded 1527 PCR tests, showing a slight rise in testing in the past 24 hours. Mr Rockliff said rapid antigen tests were available for asymptomatic close contacts or anyone directed to undertake a RAT test by the Department of Health. "Please contact the public health hotline if you cannot obtain a RAT test and we will direct you to a distribution point in the South, North and North West," he said. On Sunday, first dose vaccinations for people over 16 were at 97.74 per cent with a second dose of 93.05 per cent, while people under 12 had recorded a first dose rate of 96.68 per cent with a second dose of 91.79 per cent. Neither group had recorded any change in the past 24 hours. Mr Rockliff reiterated the Premier's comments from Saturday that the state was well placed to manage the Omicron strain of the virus. "Importantly, the current evidence continues to show that the Omicron strain, while highly transmissible, is much milder and less severe," he said. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

