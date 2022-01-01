news, local-news, campsite, tent, car, crash, police, west kentish road campgrounds, camp

A car crashed into a campsite in the state's North in the early hours of this morning, injuring several children and adults that were asleep in their tent. According to Tasmania Police, the crash occurred at the West Kentish Road Campgrounds at 2:00am. The vehicle crashed through a tent containing two adults and three children, then narrowly missed another camping site before colliding with a tree. READ MORE: Three people seriously injured in motor vehicle incident Those in the tent are being treated for injuries from minor lacerations to suspected internal injuries and were transported to Northwest Regional Hospital earlier this morning. Following the event, the police have brought a 27-year-old man into custody, alleging he was at the wheel of the vehicle during the event. Acting Sergeant Fabienne Jamieson said police received information that the male was exhibiting anti-social behaviour prior to the crash. READ MORE: Virus, victory, and vitriol: a year in state politics for 2021 "As we continue our investigation into the incident, we seek any information from members of the public who were in the area at the time," she added. Anyone wishing to contact the police regarding the incident can contact Acting Sergeant Jamieson on 131 444 and quote job number 81-01012022. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

