The Taste of Summer has brought together more than 80 of the best Tasmanian eateries, breweries, distilleries, and wineries, including those from Northern Tasmania. Clover Hill has been involved with the Taste for a number of years, since the new cellar door opened in 2017. Cellar door manager Ian White said the event was a great promotional tool for the state and Tasmanian food and wine. "I think it is a great vehicle to allow people to go to one location and see a whole range of products from around the state," he said. READ MORE: From homebrewing to head brewer: a Launceston local's journey "All our sparkling range is on offer. That is eight sparkling wines, plus we have a private VIP tasting room that we have set up inside the actual stand space, so you can have a bit more of an intimate tasting." According to Mr White, event numbers had been impacted by COVID-19 event restrictions and the holiday period falling across a weekend, but he was looking forward to New Year's Eve and New Year's Day numbers. The manager felt it was important Clover Hill supported tourism and business in the state while the industries were recovering from COVID-19. Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said it was pleasing to see a representation of stallholders from across the state. "Given the circumstances, the 'new' Taste Festival is a triumph for event organisers and stallholders," he said. READ MORE: Travellers from high-risk locations no longer need 72-hour negative PCR test The 2021/22 event was originally cancelled by the previous owners, City of Hobart, but ownership was taken over by Pinpoint - a consortium of Tasmanians with experience in tourism, hospitality, events management, logistics and business. "For years as an organisation we've been arguing the Taste had outgrown the Hobart City Council's management and would be a much better event with private organisers," Mr Martin said. "Anyone who has been the last couple of days will attest the range of stallholders is much better, and a truer representation of the original purpose of the event as a showcase of Tasmanian producers and culinary skill. "Hopefully lots of Tasmanians mask-up and check out the all new Taste for themselves over coming days." The Taste of Summer will run until January 3 at Hobart's PW1. For more information visit tasteofsummer.com.au. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

