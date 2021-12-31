news, local-news,

A man has died overnight following a single-vehicle crash on Boyer Road, Boyer. About 8pm, Tasmania Police attended the crash near Dromedary. The occupant had sustained serious injuries and unfortunately, the man died as a result. READ MORE: From homebrewing to head brewer: a Launceston local's journey The road was closed while the scene was cleared. Police are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner. Anyone with information about the crash should contact police on 131444 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or crimestopperstas.com.au.

