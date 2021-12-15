sport, cricket,

A groin injury to Hurricanes left-arm quick Joel Paris will open up an opportunity for another bowler as the BBL continues. Pulling up sore after bowling 10 balls in the Hurricanes' 53-run loss to his former side, the Perth Scorchers, Paris looks set to miss several matches after being in form. "It's a tough one, he's a gun Joely," said teammate Ben McDermott post game. READ MORE: Greater Northern Raiders men face big Cricket Tasmania Premier League schedule "He's well experienced around the traps now, so to lose him was disappointing, hopefully it's not the tournament but we'll see how we go." While the Hurricanes could source an injury replacement player depending on its severity, they have several players with bowling talent waiting in the wings. Tom Rogers, who took 3-28 against the Sixers in Launceston, could be first in line, but international player Jordan Thompson, leg-spinner Wil Parker, Mitchell Owen and Josh Kann won't be too far behind. In positive injury news, star quick Riley Meredith could return as soon as the Hurricanes' Christmas Eve fixture against the Melbourne Stars according to McDermott. Analysing where they could improve before facing the Scorchers again, this time in Perth, on Monday, McDermott is hoping for a cleaner powerplay, with the 'Canes reeling at 2-15 after the first four. "We've obviously got guys up the top there to go pretty hard in those four overs and it just didn't really work out for us tonight," he said. "I came in at four and tried to keep it going but I couldn't lay bat on ball, I felt a bit rusty to start with and ended up catching up later. "I think we need to start maximising that powerplay as much as possible but it's not easy to do, it's very easy to say. "We absolutely nailed it the other night, that's T20 cricket for you - one night it's going to come off and the next it's not." Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, they met two Scorchers at the top of their game - Mitch Marsh and Tymal Mills. Marsh bashed his way to an unbeaten 100 off 60 balls, continuing his impressive record of staying not out after passing 49 - averaging 779 when reaching the milestone in the BBL. "He's in unbelievable form at the moment, of course we get the Scorchers twice when he comes back," McDermott joked. "He's world class, he's just coming off the World Cup win and is obviously striking the ball really nicely, so he's one to watch this Big Bash, batting at three especially." Mills came into the BBL after a contrasting World Cup campaign, withdrawing from the tournament after straining his thigh. However, he was in peak form against the Hurricanes, taking 3-23 just three seasons after leaving Hobart having taken eight wickets across 10 games at a bowling average of 48.62. READ MORE: Amateur cricket league Last Man Stands returns to Launceston "It's a little bit sweeter coming back here and bowling well," Mills said. "When I played here a few years ago, I don't think I maybe bowled as well as what I could have, so I was keen to maybe right a few wrongs. "It was a little while ago, three or four years, so you try and remember what went well, what didn't go so well. "Coming back to a familiar ground helped, I've obviously bowled a lot of overs here and am comfortable at either end, didn't really have a preference at what end I was bowling and things like that. "I just feel like I've grown as a cricketer since then anyway, so I feel like I'm in a better place moving forward." While the Englishman enjoyed catching up with the Hurricanes' players before the match-up, he will be missing from the pair's next meeting due to Western Australia's border restrictions. Mills plans to spend almost all of the next week in Tasmania.

