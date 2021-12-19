sport, local-sport,

Weather has wrecked the Greater Northern Cup women's final with the match abandoned without a ball being bowled at the NTCA Ground on Sunday. South Launceston and Latrobe were set to compete for the Greater Northern Cup honours after being victorious in their earlier semi-finals clashes. South Launceston would have been strong favourites for the fixture after progressing through the tournament with an unbeaten record heading into the decider. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania Latrobe snuck through to the final in unusual circumstances after the Demons edged past Launceston in a 10-ball final over to win by one-wicket and secure their place in the decider. Set against dark grey skies and howling winds for the best part of the day, the semi-finals managed to be played out without too much interruption from the elements. In the break between the semi-finals fixture and the grand final, the weather worsened significantly as the rain hit the NTCA Ground and the surrounding Launceston CBD. Opting against announcing joint winners, the final is potentially going to be played in the new year as a revised date for the grand final is sought. READ MORE: Remembering the five children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy Cricket Tasmania confirmed they were working with both sides to lock in a date and a venue with the outcome likely to be known early in the week. "We are currently working on rescheduling this final and will advise as soon as we have a new date locked in," they said. South Launceston were aiming to add to their expansive trophy cabinet after earning their sixth consecutive Greater Northern Cup last season. Cricket North women's will go on a Christmas break and return from their scheduled hiatus on January 15.

