Monique Dufty is set to trade black and green for brown and gold ahead of the 2022 Tasmanian Netball League season. Winning premierships in both netball and football on the same day earlier this year, the former Cavalier will suit up for arch-rivals the Northern Hawks in 2022. The 18-year-old was a key part of the Cavs back court which helped swing the grand final into the eventual premiers' favour after the Hawks made a fast start. Dufty's move follows a long line of switches between the two clubs including the likes of Hannah Lenthall and Courtney Treloar in recent seasons. "Cavs was great, I've been playing netball for a while now and every year I've been playing I've been with them," Dufty said. "I honestly just wanted a change and the opportunity came up and the fact I was thinking about it made me want to do it, I didn't want to regret not doing it." READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania The cross-code star is excited to suit up for the title contenders ahead of the 2022 season. "[The Hawks] they work to how you play and I think that's so important, they make sure you're not overdoing it," she said. "All the players are such beautiful people and they have a really good leadership group as well, they've been so inclusive since I've come in." The switch caps a significant period for the defender, who was also named in the state under-19s squad after a month of try-outs and assessment. READ MORE: Remembering the five children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy Dufty is the sole Hawk representative but is joined by former Cavs teammates Olive Morris and Candice Archer. "I missed out on the squad last year so I was really happy with that to make it, I am not in the side yet so now it is about putting in hard work and see what happens," she said. Dufty is hopeful of making the final squad to be announced in mid-February before the national championships in Hobart during April. "I've been working on the feedback I got last year from missing out and the Hawks have been really good in working on my fitness," she said. "So for now just working hard, doing all the right things and seeing what happens."

