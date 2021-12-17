sport, local-sport, Super Netball, Launceston, Derwent Entertainment Centre

Super Netball is set to rock Tasmania after the league locked in fixtures for the North and South of the state ahead of the upcoming season. Collingwood will return to their home away from home as part of their partnership with the state government for back-to-back fixtures in the Apple Isle. The Magpies will swoop into the Derwent Entertainment Centre on May 15 to take on the Firebirds in round nine. The Magpies will then head north to the Silverdome where they will await the Giants on May 18 for their round 10 fixture. The two fixtures are part of a four consecutive home game stretch for the Magpies. The clash in round nine is an important one on the Super Netball calendar with the game serving as a Pride Match to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Super Netball executive general manager Adam Richardson said the season shaped as one of the best in the league's history. "The sixth season of Suncorp Super Netball shapes up to be the best yet with so much to look forward to," he said. "The Suncorp Super Netball competition is only getting stronger, and we are incredibly proud that our players are the highest-paid female domestic club athletes in Australia." The Magpies extended their Tasmania deal in 2020 by a further two years while Netball Tasmania has explored getting a licence in the Super Netball competition.

