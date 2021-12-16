newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Apple Isle's rev-heads will have something to cheer about in February, as Race Tasmania returns to Symmons Plains. Held for the first time last year over the Australia Day long weekend, the event takes a later date on the calendar in 2022, set to be held from February 11-13. Despite being held later, the event is still set to open the national motorsport season, with three massive classes in the TCR Australia Series, the S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship and the Trans Am National Series all in action once again. READ MORE: Shamrocks, Blues to battle for Cricket North's T20 title However, that's not where the action will stop, with exciting local categories the Hyundai Excels, Tassie Tin Tops and HQ Holdens all set to hit the track. The TCR Australia Series will see the likes of reigning champion Chaz Mostert, James Moffat, Michael Caruso and Tony D'Alberto battle young guns Aaron Cameron, Ben Bargwanna, Josh Buchan and more. The S5000s are bound to showcase local guns and internationals in an all-Aussie open wheel class, while Tassie representation is high in the Trans Am. Owen Kelly, Tim Shaw and young star Lochie Dalton aim to topple reigning series winner Nathan Herne in the American muscle. Asked at the end of last year's event whether it would return, Race Tasmania co-organiser Barry Rogers signalled his intentions. "It wasn't a one-off, that wasn't our intention ever," he said. "Our intention is for this to happen year on year and I'd like to think that in 20 years' time we'll look back at this inaugural one and say there it was, it started in 2021 and in 2041 we're still doing it." Tickets are available at: https://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/race-tasmania/131857?skin=TR21

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/6b2dae65-dfc0-4e78-850f-7c2b5468869b.jpg/r116_255_2321_1501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg