Shamrocks, Blues to battle for Cricket North's T20 title

A pair of clubs with rich T20 histories face off on Thursday night as unbeaten Westbury take on last-minute finalists Riverside in the Cricket North grand final. Held at the NTCA Ground from 5.15pm, the match will see six-time finalists Westbury attempt to add to their two titles, while Riverside, who are in their seventh final, look to win their first T20 flag since 2016-17. The Shamrocks raced to a 42-run win when they met in round one, with Nathan Parkin, who is captaining the team in Daniel Murfet's absence, confident they can repeat the result. READ MORE: The Inevitable takes home the $100,000 Conquering Stakes "We are really confident, knowing that our best cricket as a team will hopefully give us a good chance at a result, but we also understand that T20 is a bit of an unknown and Riverside is a quality opposition as well," he said. "Posting a solid total with the bat [is crucial] if we bat first, but early wickets anytime in a T20, whether you're bowling first or second, really puts the pressure on run-rate wise, so hopefully Jono [Chapman] and Joel [Lloyd] can take some early wickets and put them on the back foot." Cooper Anthes' Riverside outfit played two full games in their campaign, winning their last-round match to see them to the grand final. "It's a pretty young crew we've got with a couple of the senior first boys not being able to play in the T20 comp, so I think the young boys have really enjoyed the tournament and they are relishing the chance to play at that level," Anthes said. "I think we just struggled to get through the new ball and lost wickets in clumps [against Westbury], which we were a lot better at in the last game against South Launnie, where we were able to get some partnerships together." With first-grade skipper Tom Garwood unavailable for the T20 competition, Anthes has taken the role and has found it worthwhile. "It's a good learning experience captaining older people," he said. "I've captained people my own age but it's a big difference [between] doing that and captaining people of age ... I think I've been making the most of it, so it's been good." Parkin, who has captained junior teams in the past as well, is also ready to make the most of his opportunity. "I've watched some really good captains at Westbury go about it," he said. "I'm confident I've got some good leaders around me in Jono, Beej [Matthew Battle] and Michael Lukic, so it shouldn't be too different."

