news, property,

Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover 4 Bed | 4 Bath | 4 Car If you're looking for a spectacular home, somewhere where the location, house and surrounds are all second-to-none, you cannot beat this dream property. 'Bay of Fires Estate' is a resort-style residence set amongst just over 51.7 acres (approx.) of pristine natural surrounds along the Bay of Fires. Blending beautifully with the lush landscape, this impressively-built home features high-end finishes throughout, an upstairs with a bright open-plan living and dining room, plus a stunning kitchen with stone finishes and quality appliances. Not one, but three five-star bathrooms, one of which Is for the magnificent master 'wing' with high ceilings, bespoke walk-in robe and floor heated en-suite plus a large powder room. Stepping out to the deck is where you truly begin to appreciate the envious lifestyle in which you are about to embark as you enjoy the elevated outdoor entertaining area that not only overlooks a sprawling front yard and the start of the Bay of Fires. There is another spacious lounge area on the first floor, with a kitchenette that accesses the laundry room that services the three downstairs bedrooms (all with robes). Keeping comfortable year round is easy thanks to a wood fireplace upstairs, ducted central heating, a split system air-conditioning downstairs plus floor heating. Other features include four water tanks, a boatshed, double garage with built-in storage cupboards and work-bench, and ample additional off-street parking. This home is positioned for a life of peace and privacy, yet is still close to the Binalong Bay restaurant and St Helens with its shopping, cafes and many services. Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search. Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CUMg5RtznJ45Jw7CnxGnuV/94757ef7-e941-418d-b407-092f65ace796.jpg/r12_283_5452_3357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg