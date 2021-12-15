Amateur cricket league Last Man Stands returns to Launceston

sport, cricket,

More than four years after its last Tasmanian appearance, the largest amateur Twenty20 competition in the world is shaping up for its return. Last Man Stands, a two-hour, eight-a-side format billed as "social and fun cricket that anyone can play", is played all around Australia. "Last Man Stands can suit a wide range of players, because the format is eight-a-side, everyone is involved in the game, everyone will usually get a bat or a bowl," Tasmanian franchise owner Heath Chick said. READ MORE: Greater Northern Raiders men face big Cricket Tasmania Premier League schedule "It's perfect for guys like me, who used to play cricket and then retired, had family, kids or work that gets in the way of committing time to club cricket. "Our games are all over in two hours, so it's perfect for anyone who is short on time, so it's good for past cricketers but it's also good for beginners who just want to have a go and learn and play in a fun environment." While it has twists on competitive cricket, like the remaining batter being able to bat by themselves or the 'jackpot ball' which doubles the score of the innings' last ball, the matches are professionally run with umpires, new balls and live scoring. Several trial games have already been played in Launceston, with highlights including quick-fire half-centuries to Westbury trio Zuber Diwan (14 balls), Jesse Digney (22) and Nash Cassidy (38), as interest continues to grow. "Our mid-week league has pretty much sold out, Sunday we've got a couple of spots but the interest has been really good in a short time - in only a couple of weeks, we've managed to sell out the mid-week league," Chick said. READ MORE: Tasmanian Lacey Adams at 2021 enduro national championships "Launceston has been particularly supportive so there's obviously a strong cricket community up there and we are looking forward to building on whatever we achieve this season." New seasons of Last Man Stands will start in January and continue through to March, while Chick is aiming for competitions to be run both before and after Christmas in 2022 Interested teams and individuals can still register through the Last Man Stands website and get more information on the matches from the competition's Facebook page - Last Man Stands Tasmania.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/7940c1dc-3a6a-4b07-a72b-1fb9db852c39.jpg/r240_0_1360_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg