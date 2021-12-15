sport, cricket,

Four matches in two days is the hectic schedule facing Greater Northern Raiders men this weekend. Following up two away wins the previous week with a couple of home losses to New Town (by eight wickets) and North Hobart (by five wickets) on Saturday, Tim Coyle's men will be looking to bounce straight back on the road again. The Raiders face a 1.15-4.30pm double-header at University Oval on Saturday followed by 10am and 1.15pm starts at Lindisfarne Oval on Sunday. "It makes for a busy weekend," Coyle admitted. "It's a big ask but unless we find another solution to the games that the Hobart teams play on Thursday evenings, there's no other option. "It's a sizeable task but we've just got to deal with it." Relieved of an early departure on Saturday, the squad will have a leisurely trip down during the morning, overnight in the capital and head home late Sunday afternoon. "It's a pretty important weekend in terms of trying to grab as many wins as possible," Coyle added. "After a disappointing weekend where we should have won at least one game, we've got to make amends."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/4b7a996a-29e0-4827-b5f0-a29527521001.jpg/r249_217_3076_1814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg