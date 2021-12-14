news, local-news, vaccinated, pubs, tasmania, unvaccinated, drinking, dancing, rules

Tasmania Police has seen a "high level" of compliance with the vaccination requirement for patrons at pubs and other venues where standing drinking and dancing occurs. No fines or infringements have been issued at this stage. Police officers were seen walking through venues in Hobart over the weekend, while vaccination checks via the Check in TAS app were regularly occurring at entrances. Tasmania Police Deputy Commissioner Donna Adams said their main role was to educate the public on the rules, rather than issue infringements. READ MORE: Premier Peter Gutwein announces childcare vaccine mandate "Tasmania Police did some high visibility patrols over the weekend in terms of pubs and clubs, and again we took that educative approach in terms of reminding people of the requirements," she said. "To date, we haven't actually issued any infringements, and we'd like to see that stay the case. We want people to understand what the requirements are so that we're not having to issue infringements. "There is a high level of compliance. "But there are occasions where people aren't aware of the requirements, and police are reminding them of what the conditions are of entry into a hotel if they're going to be standing up and drinking." Individuals risk being fined if they are unvaccinated in the venues, rather than the venue operator. Deputy Commissioner Adams said there were few occasions when unvaccinated people would be allowed to enter Tasmania. READ MORE: Launceston Airport biosecurity staff walk off the job "The message to a traveller who is unvaccinated is to understand the entry requirements and you need approval to come to the state," she said. "I approve those applications, and there's only a few small occasions where I will grant entry to an unvaccinated traveller. "If an unvaccinated traveller arrives at our borders without the proper approval, the approach will be to turn those travellers back to the port that they left. Where that's not possible, then they'll be placed in quarantine but they will again be required and directed to leave the state at the earliest opportunity and the next available flight." Tasmania Police has promised to have a significant presence at airports and other ports once borders fully reopen on Wednesday. READ MORE: Bass Liberal MP Bridget Archer calls for Julian Assange to be released Deputy Commissioner Adams said they would take an educative approach at first. "We think it's important that we are there to educate the community on the requirements that they need to comply with when they enter the state," she said. "Where there are travellers who make decisions to come into the state without complying with our laws of entry, police officers will consider issuing infringement notices if there's been a deliberate flouting of the laws."

